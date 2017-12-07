× Southbound I-65 closed near Southport Rd. due to serious crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A serious crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-65 near Southport Road on the city’s south side. The left northbound lane of I-65 has also been closed as a result.

Emergency crews are on the scene and a medical helicopter has been requested, according to Indiana State Police.

🚨⚠️ Traffic Alert ⚠️🚨 I-65 SB at the 103, emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash. All SB lanes are closed for a medical 🚁 to land Seek alt routes — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 7, 2017

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as they travel near mile marker 103.8.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.