Southbound I-65 closed near Southport Rd. due to serious crash

Posted 4:53 pm, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 04:55PM, December 7, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A serious crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-65 near Southport Road on the city’s south side. The left northbound lane of I-65 has also been closed as a result.

Emergency crews are on the scene and a medical helicopter has been requested, according to Indiana State Police.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as they travel near mile marker 103.8.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

