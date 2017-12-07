“Sink Seizures” benefit game this weekend with Cathedral player back on court after brain surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- James Franklin Jr. has already wowed Cathedral fans with his lightning fast recovery from brain surgery. Now he’s impressing them with his quest to spread awareness and raise money for other people like him.

Doctors removed a part of James’ brain a few months ago to try and stop the seizures.

He ran back out onto the court less than a month later.

This weekend James is playing with his teammates in a “Sink Seizures” game to hopefully help reduce the stigma surrounding seizure disorders.

“When somebody like James comes out and talks about it, it’s a great way for others to be a little more comfortable with it and talking about it,” said Johnna Roessner, one of the organizers for the game who works with the local Epilepsy Foundation. “I think a lot of people think it’s rare disorder and it’s not.”

According to Roessner, there are 3.5 million people that have epilepsy in the U.S., with 200,000 new cases diagnosed each year. More than a third of the cases are like James and can’t be treated with medicine alone.

He hopes people will be moved by his story to come to the game and raise money and awareness for the local epilepsy foundation.

“They know that I have epilepsy and I’m still playing sports, like basketball,” said James. “Everybody is just saying that they want to come out and show that they really care.”

The “Sink Seizures” game is this Saturday at Cathedral High School. They're playing against Brebeuf.

You can buy shirts and even bid on one of the special game jerseys to support the search for a cure.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.