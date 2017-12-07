× Rahal named honorary driver chair for Rev

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Rev , the annual party that helps kickoff the month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Graham Rahal as the honorary driver chair for this year’s event.

“To be a chair of the event now is really cool,” Rahal told Indy Sports Central. “It’s near and dear to our hearts, so to be able to support this, help promote this and open even more eyes to what the event is all about, is great to be a part of it.”

Rev raises money for IU Health’s trauma and critical care programs around the state, including the emergency medical center inside the track.

“You hang out,” Rahal said about Rev. “You get to chat. You get to be with friends. You get to try great food and you’re raising money for a great cause. Hopefully, we can get more people to come and new people to come and try it.”

The event features food from Indianapolis’ top restaurants , entertainment and past and present IndyCar drivers.

“There’s hundreds of stations,” said Rahal. “It’s cool to try all the new restaurants, places I’ve never heard of. I’m excited to get out there, spend a little more time and try some more.”

This year’s Rev is on May 5th, one week before the IndyCar Grand Prix on the IMS road course.