× Rachel’s Roundup: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Avon Outdoor Ice Rink

Washington Township Park

Enjoy the fun of outdoor ice skating– even if there’s no snow on the ground—at Avon’s iceless ice skating rink inside Washington Township Park. Open skate prices are $10 per person or you can get a punch card if you are planning multiple visits. There will be skating aids for new skaters to learn, special toddler-only skate times, character appearances, and Parent’s Night Out events. The outdoor rink will be open through February.

More info here.

A Tiny Wonderland in the Village of Zionsville

Zionsville, Ind.

Experience a Tiny Wonderland in the village of Zionsville this Friday through Sunday. Explore dozens of tiny homes decked out with Christmas décor, created by top tiny home builders from all over the country. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door (children are free).

More info here.

Also, while you’re in the village of Zionsville, enjoy plenty of additional holiday events and attractions. There will be an elf scavenger hunt, horse-drawn wagon rides, reindeer, free rides for children on the “barrel train”, and visits with Santa at the Santa House, which even has its own “Instagram station.”

More info here.

Miracle on Post Road

Post Road English Garden

Grab the kids and enjoy some old-fashioned holiday fun on Indy’s east side this Saturday from 1-3 PM at Miracle on Post Road, taking place at the Post Road English Garden. Experience the Christmas cottages, visits with Santa, holiday crafts, hot cocoa, roasting marshmallows on an open fire, cookies, and much more. If you don’t have time to make it this Saturday, there will be one other opportunity to enjoy the festivities on December 16th. Admission is $5.

More info here.

Rowdie Claus

Victory Field

On Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, the Indianapolis Indians welcome you to visit and take photos with “Rowdie Claus” at Victory Field. This year’s event will be in the Indianapolis Indians home club house, so families can see where future big leaguers prepare for games. There will also be snacks and crafts—including an area where you can make holiday cards for military members. Both the event and parking are free, but fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to Wheeler Mission Ministries.

More info here.

Christmas at Garfield

Garfield Park and Conservatory

Visit Garfield Park on Saturday from 10 AM to 1 PM for free holiday fun! Meet Santa inside the conservatory and enjoy the holiday train and poinsettia show. Then, head to the art center to make toys with Santa’s elves, as well as tasty treats with Mrs. Claus at the Burrello Family Center.

More info here.

Victorian Christmas Open House

James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home

Travel back in time at the Victorian Christmas Open House at the James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home on Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. There will be walk-through tours of the historic home, beautifully decorated for the holidays. They will also offer Christmas cookies and light refreshments. For the first time, this year, visitors will hear festive carols played on their 111 year-old piano inside the parlor. Santa will be on hand for photos (wearing his old Victorian-style suit). Free event.

More info here.

Santa Hustle 5K and Half Marathon

Lucas Oil Stadium

If you are a Christmas lover, enjoy overplayed holiday music, devouring candy and cookies, and joining in on an epic after party then grab your favorite friends and family and register for the 2017 Santa Hustle® Indy 5k & Half Marathon on Sunday, December 10th. This year, participants will receive a Santa hat, Santa beard, Santa shirt, finisher medal, and candy cane socks! There will also be Christmas candy, cookies, and music along the course. The run starts bright and early at Lucas Oil Stadium

Half Marathon Race start: 9:00 A.M.

5k Race Start: 9:30 A.M.

1-Mile Kids Rudolph Run Start: 8:30 A.M.

100-Yard Kids Santa Sprint: 8:45 A.M.

More info here.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage

Clowes Memorial Hall

Presented by Butler Arts, this 85 minute (including intermission) show is designed for small children. There will be two show times on Sunday, October 10th, at 1 PM and 4 PM. Enjoy as the classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation featuring all of your favorite characters. Join, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they mount a play, save a tree and uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

More info here.

Katy Perry “Witness” tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Katy Perry is bringing her “Witness” tour right here to Indy on Saturday night. The show starts at 7:30 PM at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

More info here.

K-LOVE Christmas 2017

Murat at Old National Centre

Enjoy a night of Christmas favorites and hits by top Christian artists at the Murat at Old National Centre for this year’s K-LOVE Christmas! This year, the concert features Steven Curtis Chapman, Plumb, We Are Messengers, and Marc Martel. Concert begins at 7 PM and tickets are still available.

More info here.