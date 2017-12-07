Local family brings ‘Colton Claus’ to IACS to spread Christmas cheer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One local family decided to give gifts to some furry friends who could use a little Christmas cheer.

Ashley Markin told CBS4 her two-year-old son, Colton, wanted to dress up as Santa Claus to surprise some dogs at Indianapolis Animal Care Services on S. Harding St.

They first went to the closet to put on the Santa outfit he got from his aunt, then it was on to the pet store to buy dog treats.

At 6 p.m., they hoped in the car to travel 10 minutes to the IACS shelter on the west side. The dogs he were delighted to see “Colton Claus” when he arrived.

After an hour of playing and feeding, Colton’s bag of 30 dog treats was empty. Most of the dogs were pit bulls or pit bull mixes, Ashley said.

Colton is the proud owner of two pit bulls named Ryker and Boss. His mom said she couldn’t have asked for better dogs, Ryker sleeps with Colton and they follow each other around all the time.

“It made him happy, we have adopted two dogs from IACS…we go in all the time to play with the animals and he’s grown up around them.” said Ashley.

If you’d like to adopt a pet this holiday season, IACS is offering free adoptions with an donation item on their list. It only has to be valued at $15 or above to be able to change an animal’s life.