IndyCar racers Alexander Rossi, Conor Daly will compete on 'The Amazing Race'

Two of the biggest names in IndyCar racing will compete on the next season of “The Amazing Race” on CBS.

Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly took to Twitter Thursday to announce that they’re teaming up for the 30th season of the award-winning show. They’ve appropriately been dubbed #TeamIndyCar.

So here we go! We can FINALLY officially announce that we are going to be on @AmazingRaceCBS. First episode is Jan 3. Tell all your peoples to watch #teamindycar. pic.twitter.com/56LzqjC08l — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) December 7, 2017

If anyone needs something to watch starting January 3rd, check out #TeamIndycar (and friend) in the 30th season of @AmazingRaceCBS ! Quite an experience 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Ylogo9QYOL — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) December 7, 2017

When asked what he hopes to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million), Rossi said he hopes to have adrenaline-filled experiences.

“The ability to check the box of one of life’s great opportunities,” said the 2016 winner of the Indianapolis 500. “We are always seeking adrenaline-filled experiences outside of a race car and I hope to have lots of those experiences on Race.”

As for Daly, he hopes to gain new skills and introduce IndyCar racing to a new audience.

“I hope to gain some new skills I never thought I’d have by encountering challenges along the way,” said Daly. “I also hope to gain some more fans for both Alex and me and IndyCar racing.”

Fans of CBS’ “Big Brother” may also recognize another team competing this season. Former contestants Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf will also compete for the grand prize. Get to know the cast here.

The season kicks off on CBS4 on Jan. 3, 2018.