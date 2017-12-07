Indy commemorates author Kurt Vonnegut with tiny art inspired by the Hoosier

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Arts Council of Indianapolis is hosting an art exhibit at Gallery 924 featuring hundreds of small pieces inspired by Indy’s own Kurt Vonnegut.

‘TINY VI: The Year of Vonnegut’ includes art in all forms but all pieces are 6″x 6″ x 6″ or smaller.

Artists were able to submit their artwork to be featured in the gallery.

Some artwork is an obvious reference to the theme while others are more abstract and layered. The pieces range from $15 to $500.

This year marks the first ever themed TINY show at Gallery 924 in celebration of the city-wide ‘Year of Vonnegut’.

“The Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library of course is celebrating Kurt Vonnegut,” said Shannon Linker, director of Gallery 924. “This is the Year of Vonnegut and it’s a city-wide celebration and we just wanted to be a part of that to help celebrate that. So this year we had a Kurt Vonnegut theme, so all of the work in the show is inspired by one of his writings, one of his books or essays or just him as a unique, interesting Hoosier.”

This is the gallery’s sixth year for a TINY show which allows over 100 artists to feature their art in one place.

Linker says the ‘tiny’ theme allows for more artists and more pieces, at a smaller price.

There are 343 tiny pieces to see, 150 of them are already sold.

Throughout the year, Mayor Hogsett and the City of Indianapolis, in partnership with Visit Indy and the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library have hosted a year of programs to commemorate Vonnegut.

Vonnegut was born on Nov. 11, 1992 in Indianapolis.

He is considered one of the most influential American writers and thinkers of the 20th century and wrote many novels, including Slaughterhouse-Five, Cat’s Cradle and Jailbird.

TINY VI: The Year of Vonnegut is open now until Jan. 5, Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Gallery 924 is located at 924 N. Pennsylvania St.

Here’s some other events to celebrate Vonnegut: