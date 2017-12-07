× IMPD creating safe zones for online transactions at district headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re making a deal through Craigslist or another online site, Indianapolis Metropolitan police want those transactions to be safe.

IMPD announced Thursday that it would set up an “E-Commerce Exchange Zone” at each district headquarters. People are welcome to use the parking lot and lobby (if available) to complete their transactions.

According to IMPD, police around the nation are seeing an increase in crime involving these types of deals. They’re hoping the new zones will reduce the chance that people fall victim to scams or violent crimes. The e-commerce zones are under 24-hour video surveillance.

Police won’t be involved in the sale. However, the zones will provide a well-lit, secure location to carry out a transaction from websites like Craigslist, eBay, OfferUp, etc. If someone involved in the transaction doesn’t want to meet at a police station, IMPD said that’s a sign that the other party should beware.

The zones are available at the following locations:

North District Headquarters – 3120 E. 30th Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours in the north parking lot

East District Headquarters – 201 N. Shadeland Avenue

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours outside Door #1

Southeast District Headquarters – 1150 S. Shelby Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

*Parking is limited due to construction in the area.*

Southwest District Headquarters – 551 N. King Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours

Northwest District Headquarters – 3821 Industrial Boulevard

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

*Parking is limited. Do not park on the main drive on the north side of the building. *

Downtown District Headquarters – 39 W. Jackson Place Suite 500

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

*Parking is limited to metered parking spots near the building. *

Certain transactions are prohibited, police said: