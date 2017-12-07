GetGo Cafe + Market teams up with Gleaners to give back

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – GetGo Cafe + Market celebrated the opening of their new Speedway location Thursday by holding a donation drive for Gleaners Food Bank.
A dollar from all sub sandwiches purchased through Sunday will be donated to Gleaners to help fight hunger.
Other GetGo locations are getting in the holiday spirit as well.
$1 for all subs will be donated to Gleaners at the following locations:
-
- 6311 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis
- 11545 N. Illinois St., Carmel
- 4927 E. 146th St., Carmel
- 6990 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
- 8249 Rockville Road, Indianapolis
- 3061 E. Main St., Plainfield
Donations up to $10,000 will fuel Gleaners’ fleets this holiday season.