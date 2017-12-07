Former Purdue basketball player killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Purdue basketball player was identified as one of the people killed in a five-vehicle crash on I-65 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near SR 26 in Tippecanoe County at about 3:20 p.m. while traffic was stopped for another crash.

Police say Marvin Rea, 49, and Kelli Bradley, 34, were killed when a distracted driver hit a box truck stopped behind their car, and the impact pushed the box truck into their car, which then pushed their car underneath the flatbed of a semi which was stopped in front of them. Rea and Bradley died at the scene.

Rea played at Purdue under Gene Keady from 1987-89. He was the current basketball coach for Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy in Gary, Indiana.

Purdue men’s basketball tweeted about his death on Wednesday morning.