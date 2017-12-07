Crews clean up after train derailment in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a train derailment on the outskirts of the Rockfield in Carroll County.

A Norfolk & Southern train was traveling southbound around 8:42 a.m. when six cars derailed. At this point, it appears a rail may have given way, according to the Carroll County EMA director.

Three of the cars were empty tank cars and three were gondola cars. There was no leakage from any of the cars, and there was no hazard to residents.

It will likely take several days to clean up because they have to bring three cranes in from out of town to remove the cars