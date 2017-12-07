Can you guess Indiana’s most popular Christmas candy?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The holidays are fast approaching, and you may be looking for something to fill out that stocking. Look no further than the candy aisle.

Candy Store surveyed over 50,000 customers to determine the favorite Christmas holiday candy in each state. According to their data, the top three holiday candies in Indiana are Snickers, candy canes, and Starburst.

According to the National Confectionary Association, Americans will spend $1.93 Billion this year on holiday candy. That’s a 2% increase from last year.