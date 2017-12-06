Woman taken to hospital after being found shot inside car on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was taken to an area hospital after being found shot inside a car on the east side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to the 3800 block of E. 31st Street in response to the shooting.

They found a woman inside the car who’d sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Someone had fired a shot that went through the window on the passenger’s side.

Officers called EMS for assistance, and the woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Police said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.