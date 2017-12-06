Tips on how to keep your money safe during the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It's 4 Your Money Wednesday, the holidays bring out the best in most people and it also brings out the worst in some. In today`s 4 Your Money, Andy Mattingly is here with suggestions on how to keep your money safe. Including important steps to take during the holidays, how to avoid scams, red flags when shopping online, and most important steps for keeping your wallet safe.
