The Eagle brings southern comfort food, new life to former Front Page location on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It wasn’t that long ago that the northern portion of Massachusetts Avenue was widely regarded as the livelier side of the popular street.

But over the past few years, the businesses moved in and everything changed. One of those businesses is The Eagle, by the same restaurant group (Thunderdome) that brought Bakersfield to Mass Ave in 2013.

On any given weekend, it’s an expected sight for a line to wind out the door of this hot spot located at 310 Massachusetts Ave, also known as the former location of the Front Page Bar & Grill.

With 4.5 stars and over 800 reviews on Yelp, we decided to stop by and see what it was about The Eagle that sparked such a massive following in just the two years since it opened.

“We focus on southern comfort food. We’re known for our fried chicken, mac and cheese, sweet potato crock,” said Ricky Tindell, the restaurant’s general manager.

While there are several other southern comfort-style restaurants around the city, Tindell says there’s something about The Eagle’s fried chicken that makes them unique. It starts with their chicken being brined and dredged in-house for 24 hours.

“We also have a house dredge that we use. [It] is a seasoning that goes around it. It’s dredged twice and then deep fried and [then we] let it rest. And we make in in small batches so it’s always fresh,” said Tindell.

It’s not just the chicken that customers rave about. Yelp reviewers also praise the shrimp po’ boy with avocado relish, sweet potato crock, and their 5-cheese mac and cheese.

“We do have some hidden gems on the menu as well, like our grilled cheese. It comes with an apricot marmalade and Granny Smith apples,” Tindell added.

Four Things You Need to Know: Yelpers rave about the service at the Eagle. Friendly and knowledgeable servers who truly care about your dining experience keep customers coming back to The Eagle

Customers can start off their night right at The Eagle’s Mass Ave location. Its close proximity to other Mass Ave and downtown favorites adds to the fun and upbeat atmosphere at The Eagle

Yelpers can’t get enough of The Eagle, Mass Ave’s one stop shop for all things fried chicken and comfort food. Plus, their bar has one of the best lists of local beer in town.

The dining experience at The Eagle is unparalleled. Think friendly service, an upbeat atmosphere, and family style dishes. Fried Chicken, Grilled Cheese, Sweet Potato Crock, Corn Pudding, and Mac and Cheese are all Yelp favorites. Plus, they have several hearty options for vegetarians.

According to Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith, the bar has its own array of fan favorites.

“People are loving the Moscow mules, they are loving that the Bloody Marys come with tons of garnishes and pickles that are made in house with Guinness beer, which makes it a little different. It’s a meal in itself,” said Smith.

Their patio is one of the most coveted places on Mass Ave in the summer. But even during cold weather months, you can still enjoy your Moscow mule or bourbon punch in their glass-enclosed bar.

“In the winter it’s almost like you’re in a snow globe. And then you have an indoor/outdoor feel,” said Tindell.

One thing you might not expect is that The Eagle does allow children, because Tindell says they are a place meant for everyone to enjoy.

“We want you to be able to come in here with your grandmother and celebrate her birthday, we have bachelorette/bachelor parties, but I think that’s really one of the things that sets us apart is being approachable to all spectrums, to everybody.”

You can check out The Eagle on Yelp or on their website for more info.

