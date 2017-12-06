LIVE STREAM: Indiana prosecutors discuss stance against marijuana legalization

Police investigating fatal shooting on south side

Posted 1:34 pm, December 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:01PM, December 6, 2017

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis metropolitan police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Knox Street, near East Troy Avenue and Carson Avenue, just before 1 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police said a victim was found in critical condition, and later died.

The shooting brings Indianapolis to 149 homicides for the year, tying 2016’s record.

No other details were immediately available. This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s