Police increase holiday patrols

LAWRENCE, Ind.- Many of you have already started your holiday shopping, and now Lawrence Police are warning everyone to be careful. The department is also beefing up patrols and offering advice to stay safe via social media.

“You just have to be aware of what’s going on,” said shopper Betty Bowen, who is already taking precautions. Police say that is key to keeping yourself safe.

Lawrence police are now using more marked and unmarked cars to patrol popular shopping spots. On the department’s Facebook page, they also issued a list of safety tips to keep in mind.

“We wanted to put that information out on social media to help educate folks,” said Assistant Chief Gary Woodruff.

Among the suggestions, Lawrence Police said park in well-lit areas, stay off your phone when walking, keep your keys in hand, and try to make eye contact with everyone you pass in a parking lot.

“People who are looking to commit a crime, they don’t necessarily want to be recognized or noticed,” said Woodruff.