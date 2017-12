× One dead in Greenfield house fire

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Officials say one person died Wednesday in a house fire in Greenfield.

Crews were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Anita Lane, near North 200 West around 10:30 a.m.

Police confirmed one person was found dead at the residence, but could not provide any information about the victim.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.