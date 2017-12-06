× New Castle man charged with sexual misconduct after hotel encounter with minor

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A 24-year-old New Castle man faces charges after police say he had sex with a minor.

Daiyaan X. Rice faces a count of sexual misconduct in a minor in connection with the June 2017 encounter with a 15-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the incident took place at a New Castle hotel where he and the girl were partying with friends.

The two were then left alone and the teen said Rice gave her some vodka. He then took it away and told her she’d have to kiss him to get it back, according to court documents. The girl said she kissed Rice and told investigators that “things just went from there,” according to court documents.

The teen said she’d told Rice that she was underage.

The case came to light after the girl’s father found out about the encounter. He posed as his daughter on social media and claimed she might be pregnant while messaging with Rice.

The teen’s father took screen captures of their interactions and showed them to investigators. He also presented police with paperwork confirming that Rice rented a room on the night of the encounter.

Police went to Rice’s last known address, but his roommate said he’d moved out suddenly. The roommate informed investigators that Rice wasn’t allowed to hold underage parties at the residence because he “had done so in the past,” court documents said.

The roommate said that Rice told her he’d “gotten drunk at a hotel party” and “had slept with an underage girl,” according to court documents. The roommate also told investigators that she believed Rice had left for Lafayette to avoid police.

A warrant for Rice’s arrest was issued in July. He was taken into custody this week.