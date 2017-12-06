Nearly a dozen firearms stolen from home of recently deceased veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.- Thieves steal nearly a dozen firearms from a home in Bartholomew County.

Deputies believe the burglars hit the home on Friendship Drive earlier this week.

“Well, there’s a lot of low lives in this society anymore,” explains a Bartholomew County homeowner.

The homeowner tells CBS 4 he noticed the front door cracked open and the motion sensor light was ripped out from above the garage.

With the thieves, still on the run and now possibly armed, the homeowner asked for our crews not to show his face or give out his name.

“I don’t know if drugs are involved or not but I’m going to guess it is because that’s a fast way to make money,” a Bartholomew County homeowner.

The man says his 47-year-old son lived in the home. The disabled veteran was wheelchair bound. He passed away in September.

“He served proudly in the United States Army. In 2002, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis,” a Bartholomew County homeowner.

The veteran’s father feels these thieves may not have been complete strangers.

“I think they knew him, knew he died and the house and that somebody wouldn’t be here all the time like there normally was,” explains a Bartholomew County homeowner.

Four rifles, four handguns and two shotguns were reported stolen.

“It’s just not safe. You don’t know where they went to or whose got them,” explains Ron Findley, a neighbor.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that could help detectives track down the thieves or guns, call Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.