McDonald's to roll out new Dollar Menu nationwide in January

The Dollar Menu is back at McDonald’s, but it’ll look a little different when it rolls out nationwide on Jan. 4.

That’s when the fast-food chain will launch a new menu called the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. The concept is right in the name: the selections include items priced between $1 and $3. You’ll find breakfast items, cheeseburgers and even Happy Meals among the offerings.

McDonald’s first introduced the Dollar Menu in the 90s, and it became popular among customers. But the fast-food chain tweaked it over the years, adding more expensive items and renaming it the Dollar Menu & More before phasing it out in 2013.

The company said the revamped menu was built with “variety and value firmly in mind.”

“Whatever our guests crave – a delicious meal, a new taste, a mid-day snack or a family treat – they will find that $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu provides them with value and choice,” said Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald’s USA.

Here’s what you’ll find on the revamped $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu:

$1 Tier

Sausage Burrito

McChicken

Cheeseburger

Any Size Soft Drink

$2 Tier

Sausage McGriddles

2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders

Bacon McDouble

Small McCafé Beverage (coffee and iced coffee not included)

$3 Tier

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Triple Cheeseburger

Happy Meal

McDonald’s said it’s the first time Happy Meals have been included on a value menu. The chain will also use the menu to introduce its new Classic Chicken Sandwich, which features a “crispy chicken filet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce.”