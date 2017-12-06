Light snow is on the way

Posted 4:40 pm, December 6, 2017, by

Several chances for snow will come our way over the next five days.  A shift in the jet stream will create a very active weather pattern and keep temperatures, day and night, below freezing.

A few flurries will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 20s ahead of the front. Behind the front temperatures will stay below freezing until Sunday.

A cold front will move across the state and bring a better chance for snow late Friday through Saturday. Some minor accumulation will be possible by Saturday morning.

A second cold front will bring a chance for rain and snow showers early next week.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

 

Highs will stay below freezing Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for flurries Thursday.

Clouds will increase Friday.

Light snow will develop Saturday morning.

Less than an inch of snow is likely Saturday.

We’ll have a sunny, cold Sunday.

Temperatures will stay cold through the weekend.

Rain and snow showers are likely Monday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s