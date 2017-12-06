× Light snow is on the way

Several chances for snow will come our way over the next five days. A shift in the jet stream will create a very active weather pattern and keep temperatures, day and night, below freezing.

A few flurries will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 20s ahead of the front. Behind the front temperatures will stay below freezing until Sunday.

A cold front will move across the state and bring a better chance for snow late Friday through Saturday. Some minor accumulation will be possible by Saturday morning.

A second cold front will bring a chance for rain and snow showers early next week.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

Highs will stay below freezing Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for flurries Thursday.

Clouds will increase Friday.

Light snow will develop Saturday morning.

Less than an inch of snow is likely Saturday.

We’ll have a sunny, cold Sunday.

Temperatures will stay cold through the weekend.

Rain and snow showers are likely Monday.