Indiana prosecutors to discuss stance against marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several Indiana officials will discuss their stance against the legalization of marijuana during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“The Truth about Marijuana” will feature Luke Niforatos of Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), Mike Ripley of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen. They will all describe positions against the legalization of marijuana in any form, for any purpose.

We will livestream the press conference on this story at 1:30 p.m.

This press conference comes just two weeks after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill clarified the state’s law regarding the use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil. He said it is illegal to sell or possess in Indiana–with the only exception being people with epilepsy conditions specifically outlined in legislation.

However, that leaves a big unanswered question: How will people who are lawfully allowed to use CBD obtain it?

Meanwhile, other groups continue to push for medical marijuana in the state, which CBD oil does not classify as. The Indiana American Legion wants medical marijuana for use by veterans as a treatment option, and Indiana NORML put up this billboard in Indianapolis.

It’s located near I-70, west of the Harding Street exit.