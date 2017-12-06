× Indiana correctional officer accused of taking bribes, letting inmates leave and have sex with visitors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A correctional officer at the federal prison in Terre Haute is accused of accepting bribes of cash and drugs in exchange for letting prisoners have sex with unauthorized visitors and allowing them off prison grounds to meet women in hotels.

Leon Perry III, 41, Linton, was arrested on Tuesday and faces the following charges: conspiracy for an officer to permit escape, conspiracy to bribe public officials, officer permitting escape, public official accepting a bribe and providing contraband in a prison.

“Perry put the safety and welfare of the inmates, correctional officers, the institution and the entire Terre Haute community in jeopardy by allowing this to occur,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler.

Perry worked as the Reservation Patrol Officer at the Federal Prison Camp in Terre Haute. His responsibilities included patrolling the prison grounds to prevent and stopping any escape attempts.

He served as a correctional officer for about 10 year, according to a press release by Minkler’s office.

Prosecutors say Perry would allow inmates to meet woman at hotels in Terre Haute in exchange for bribes of cash and prescription medications. He also allowed inmates to have sex with unauthorized visitors, and he let contraband in the prison, including cell phones, controlled substances, and alcohol.

“Corruption by law enforcement officers in any facet of their work won’t be tolerated,” said Jay Abbott, Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Indianapolis Division. “The illegal actions by the few corrupt officers undermine the public’s confidence in the majority of law enforcement officers who are trustworthy public servants.”