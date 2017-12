× Franklin P.D. locates missing 59-year-old man

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities in Franklin located 59-year-old Robert Jones after he was reported missing on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said Jones was found conscious and alert. He is being checked out by EMS.

Jones was last seen wearing a black sweater, unknown color of shirt, “Grinch” pajama bottoms.

He was last seen in the Countryview Trailer Park at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.