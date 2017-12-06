Frankfort father to spend 30 years in jail for infant’s death

Posted 4:10 pm, December 6, 2017, by

Cody Brown

FRANKFORT, Ind.– A Frankfort father found guilty in the death of a 6-week-old infant received his sentence Wednesday.

Cody Brown was sentenced to 32 years, with 30 years to be executed in jail and two years on probation for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in death on a person less than 14 years old.

On July 26, 2015, officers responded to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health on a report of an infant with a severe head injury. The child had been transferred from St. Vincent Hospital in Frankfort after being admitted to the emergency room on July 25.

Details of a conversation between the parents and police were not released.

On August 13, the infant passed away as a result of the injury. The next day, Police arrested Brown. The child’s mother was not charged.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s