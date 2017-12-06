Crash on north side results in power outage, backups

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash on the north side of Indianapolis resulted in a blown transformer and a power outage.

The crash happened at Kessler Boulevard and Illinois Street/Riverview Drive. A pickup truck and car collided and one of the vehicles hit a utility pole.

The crash knocked out power to the traffic lights at the intersection as well as other houses in the area. As of 7:40 a.m., Indianapolis Power & Light’s outage map showed about 120 customers without power. The utility tweeted early that the crash affected about 950 customers.

Police were directing traffic at the scene and drivers should expect delays.

IPL said crews were responding to the scene to work on the lines and restore power.