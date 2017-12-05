Rifle range shut down again over concerns bullets straying into neighbors’ homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, Ind. – A controversial rifle range is shut down again, this time by the county’s zoning board.

And the man helping argue for that is well-known Second Amendment advocate and attorney Guy Relford.

Neighbors first went to the county in March about their fears that bullets from Precision Gun Range were going into their houses.

“We could be sitting in a chair and a bullet could come through because it already entered their house at one spot,” said Ruth Binkley, a friend of one of the homeowners suing Precision over the bullets. “So we basically were afraid to go visit.”

After state police initiated an investigation and complaints mounted, Precision’s owners voluntarily shut the rifle range down then.

But then the range owners reopened that part of the range last week, utilizing a safety report prepared for the lawsuit to show they’ve done everything they can to make sure the rifle range is safe. However Relford and others in the audience, pointed out that the safety report never addresses the complaint of bullets leaving the range, tearing up the woods near the range and striking people’s homes.

“The first step in fixing a problem is admitting you have a problem and they are still in denial that they have a problem,” said Relford.

The board agreed and also felt Precision hadn’t done enough to prove the bullets didn’t come from them and show they had addressed the ways cheered as the county’s zoning board voted to shut the range down again.

“It’s all about public safety and what’s right for our community,” said Robin Cooper.

Cooper said the 117-page state police report presented by the landowners weighed heavily on her mind. It stated that “all” the bullets found in the woods and beyond came from Precision Gun Range and called the rifle range “a public safety hazard”.

Ultimately that led the board to tell the owner she has to shut the range down. In the end, they found the risk to neighbors more important than the right to shoot at a target.

“It puts my mind at ease, you know, for everyone,” said Cooper. “You know, not just us going to visit, but people passing by, you know? It does, it’s quite a relief.”

The lawsuit doesn’t even have a court date yet as the attorney says they’re still in the early phases of this process.