PETA offers up to $5,000 reward for information in possible dog mutilation case

ANDERSON, Ind.– An animal rights group is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a suspect’s arrest and conviction in connection with the deaths of two dogs.

On Nov. 21, Mandy Darling and her family found their 12-year-old chocolate lab, Charlie, severely injured outside their home.

A vet recommended the family put the dog the down and take it to experts at Purdue for an necropsy, which showed the dog had its tail skinned and three of its paws amputated.

While police have not officially determined the cause of the dog’s fatal injuries, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says the dog was mutilated and is offering a $5,000 reward for information.

The information must lead to an arrest and conviction on cruelty to animal charges if it’s determined to be a deliberate case of animal abuse.

“The agony that Charlie must have felt after three of his paws and his tail were mutilated is painful even to imagine,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “If his injuries were intentionally inflicted, it’s vital that whoever caused them be held accountable before anyone else gets hurt.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police in Anderson are also looking into a separate incident where Animal Control removed a dog from somebody nearby railroad tracks that had its head chopped off. They’re investigating if the incidents are related.