Muncie girls volleyball coach accused of repeatedly having sex with student

MUNCIE, Ind. – A volleyball coach in Muncie is accused of repeatedly having sex with a student, according to the Muncie Star Press.

Nolan Michael Brand, 24, was arrested on Monday. He’s been charged with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Delaware County Jail.

Brand was an assistant volleyball coach for Central High School; he also coached for the local Munciana Volleyball Club, the Muncie Star Press reports.

Muncie Community Schools says they were contacted by Muncie police and Child Protective Services earlier this week when a female student made allegations of sexual misconduct against Brand.

The school district says when Brand was hired he passed all background checks. He ended his employment with the school on October 14, 2017. At the time of his arrest, he was not employed with MCS.

“The safety and well-being of our students is always the highest priority in our schools. We are obviously shocked and dismayed by the allegations. We will continue to support all of our students and families while assisting investigators during their investigation,” said Ana Pichardo, spokesperson for MCS.