Michael Vick speaks about power of faith, new beginnings in Indianapolis

Posted 11:06 pm, December 5, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Retired NFL quarterback Michael Vick spoke about new beginnings in the Circle City Tuesday night.

In a special youth-led service, Vick told children about God's redemptive power and how it helped him get back in the game.

Vick played for the Atlanta Falcons until he became involved in an illegal dog fighting operation. He was suspended from the NFL and spent almost two years in prison.

“I think about that all the time and think about. Decision making is important,” said Vick.

As part of the event, seven kids received scholarships.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s