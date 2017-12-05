Michael Vick speaks about power of faith, new beginnings in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Retired NFL quarterback Michael Vick spoke about new beginnings in the Circle City Tuesday night.

In a special youth-led service, Vick told children about God's redemptive power and how it helped him get back in the game.

Vick played for the Atlanta Falcons until he became involved in an illegal dog fighting operation. He was suspended from the NFL and spent almost two years in prison.

“I think about that all the time and think about. Decision making is important,” said Vick.

As part of the event, seven kids received scholarships.