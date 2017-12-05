× Marion County GOP chairman again calls for resignation of Councilman Jeff Miller

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County Republican Central Committee Chairman Jim Merritt renewed calls for Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller to step down amid an investigation into child molestation allegations.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Merritt said Miller’s current legal situation makes him incapable of being able to fully serve his constituents. He suggested that Miller should resign to take care of “personal matters and his family.”

Here’s the full statement:

Given Jeff Miller’s current legal situation, it is our belief that he is unable to fully serve the residents of his district and the people of Indianapolis. We still believe that in the best interest of his constituents, he should resign to take care of his personal matters and his family. This would allow someone to step into his spot that is able to give their full attention to the constituents of district 16. The Marion County Republican Party will continue to look for a quality candidate to replace Jeff Miller, whether that be through a caucus or in the 2019 election.

Merritt previously said Miller planned to resigned, but the councilman never sent a letter of resignation.

Monday night, Miller was removed from all three committees on which he serves. During the full City-County Council meeting, he recused himself from voting on any matters involving the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the agency that filed charges in the child molestation case.

Brian Mowery will replace him on the Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee; Scott Kreider will take his post on Public Works and Marilyn Pfisterer will take his Community Affairs and Education role. Miller can still attend committee meetings.

The councilman was in court Monday afternoon for his initial hearing. He faces three counts of child molesting after a girl told investigators Miller gave her massages that made her uncomfortable. A 10-year-old girl said Miller grabbed her rear end while giving her a piggyback ride.

According to court documents, Miller told investigators that he did not intend for his touching to be sexual in nature.