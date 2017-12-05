× Kokomo police ask for help in finding man accused of raping, confining woman for hours

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public to help find a rape suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers say they learned of the alleged incident Tuesday when they were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Park Ave. in reference to a female with an unknown medical problem. When officers arrived, they located the victim in the living room of the home.

The victim reported that she had been battered and raped by Gary F. Perkins, who is reportedly known to her.

The victim told police that she was struck in the head and went unconscious around 6 p.m. on Monday. When she regained consciousness, she reportedly struggled with Perkins before she was strangled and lost consciousness again.

After allegedly being confined to a bed and raped, the victim says she was finally able to free herself about 12 hours later after the suspect left the residence.

Perkins is believed to be driving a blue 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with Indiana issue plate 644TJZ.

A warrant is being sought for Perkins’ arrest. Police say this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Perkins is asked to contact Captain Teresa Galloway at (765) 456-7326 or the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may report your anonymous tip to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.