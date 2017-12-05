× IMPD searching for three suspects wanted in murder investigations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for three men wanted in connection with separate murder investigations.

Demond Bender, 38, is wanted in the murder of 36-year-old Philly Alexander Jr. on Oct. 12. The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. in the area of East 10th Street and North Rural Street. Police say if you see him, do not approach and call authorities immediately.

Police say Jordan Taber is wanted for his involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old man. Fairely Griffie was shot and killed outside the Carriage West Apartments on June 4. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Jeffrey Buckley is wanted for the fatal shooting of Kirk Shurhill during a memorial service in September. Shurhill’s family says Buckley was upset with Shurhill for doing donuts in his car outside the service on East 23rd Street.

IMPD says it’s vital these suspects are taken into custody.

“These guys cannot live in this city with impunity,” said IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn. “They need to sit in front of a judge for what they’ve done.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or your local police department. Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and tipsters can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.