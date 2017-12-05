× Female found dead outside near northeast side apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a body found outside a near northeast side apartment building Monday night.

IMPD officers were called to the 2800 block of Anna Lane on a report of a body discovered about 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival they found the victim lying just outside a door of the apartment building. Investigators say the body showed signs of trauma. Indianapolis EMS pronounced the unidentified, approximately 27-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Police can’t say how the victim died, pending the results of the coroner’s investigation. Meanwhile, detectives are canvassing the area looking for clues about what happened, according to a IMPD spokesman.