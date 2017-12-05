× Colts place LB John Simon on injured reserve list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Injuries continue to impact the Indianapolis Colts’ defense.

The team placed linebacker John Simon on the injured reserve list Tuesday, ending his first season with the Colts. The news comes a day after the Colts placed cornerback Pierre Desir on IR with a shoulder injury.

There was no mention of Simon’s injury, but he missed three games after suffering a neck injury Oct. 22 against Jacksonville. He started the last two games against Pittsburgh and the Jaguars, but failed to make the type of impact he had prior to suffering the injury. Simon was credited with one tackle against the Steelers and three in Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville.

Prior to injuring his neck in the first meeting with the Jaguars, Simon was one of the team’s top defenders. In first seven games of the season, he piled up 38 tackles, three sacks and his first career interception, which he returned for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Simon was one of general manager Chris Ballard’s key veteran free-agent acquisitions during the offseason. After spending the previous three seasons with the Houston Texans, he signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract.

The Colts filled Simon’s spot on the active roster by elevating defensive end Anthony Johnson from the practice squad.