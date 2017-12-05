× Cold with chances for snow

A shift in the jet stream will create a very active weather pattern for the next seven days. Three cold fronts will move across the state and keep temperatures, day and night, below freezing.

The first cold front will bring a few flurries Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s ahead of the front. Behind the front temperatures will stay below freezing until Sunday.

A second cold front will move across the state and bring a better chance for snow late Friday through Saturday. Some minor accumulation will be possible by Saturday morning.

A third cold front will bring a chance for rain and snow showers early next week.

Temperatures were much colder Tuesday afternoon.

Low will fall into the 20s overnight.

Wind chill will be in the teens early Wednesday.

Highs will rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon.

Temps will stay below freezing for several days this week.

Light snow is likely Saturday.

We’ll have a dry, cold Sunday.

Rain and/or snow showers are likely Monday.