Butler runs past Utah, 81-69

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler extended its win streak to four games Tuesday night with an 81-69 decision over visiting Utah.

The Utes built a 25-17 1st half lead at Hinkle Fieldhouse before the Bulldogs closed the half with a 17-6 run to hit the locker room with a 34-31 lead.

Butler improved to 7-2 on the season on the strength of 4 bulldogs in double figures led by Kelan Martin’s 29 points. The senior completed his double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds.

Next up for the Dogs is another home game this Saturday against Youngstown State. Tip-off is set for 12 noon.