Butler runs past Utah, 81-69

Posted 11:52 pm, December 5, 2017, by

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler extended its win streak to four games Tuesday night with an 81-69 decision over visiting Utah.

The Utes built a 25-17 1st half lead at Hinkle Fieldhouse before the Bulldogs closed the half with a 17-6 run to hit the locker room with a 34-31 lead.

Butler improved to 7-2 on the season on the strength of 4 bulldogs in double figures led by Kelan Martin’s 29 points. The senior completed his double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds.

Next up for the Dogs is another home game this Saturday against Youngstown State. Tip-off is set for 12 noon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s