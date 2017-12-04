Rapper meets 81-year-old he befriended while playing Words with Friends

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The online game Words with Friends is being credited with starting an unlikely friendship.
Spencer is a 22-year-old New York rapper who goes by the stage name "High Class Filth."
Roz is an 81-year-old woman who lives in a retirement community in Florida.
The pair met last summer when they were randomly paired up on Words with Friends, an online game that is similar to Scrabble. Since then, they have played more than 300 games.
Pastor Amy Butler, of the Riverside Church in Manhattan, helped Spencer arrange a trip to Florida to meet Roz, according to the Miami Herald.
On Friday, Spencer and Pastor Butler traveled more than 1,000 miles to Florida, so Spencer could finally meet Roz in person. Butler, who mistakenly added a few years to Roz's age, later tweeted the octogenarian's reaction to the error:
Spencer tweeted photos with Roz -- and his post now has more than one million likes on Twitter.
Even "Words with Friends" is loving these photos.
They tweeted, "We can’t get enough of this! Amazing. Thank you for sharing your story with us."