Pacers roll to 115-97 win over Knicks

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 10: Thaddeus Young #21 of the Indiana Pacers looks to pass against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 105-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thaddeus Young led seven Pacers in double figures, scoring 20 points as the Blue and Gold beat the Knicks 115-97 Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Indiana (13-11) snapped a two-game losing skid with the win, starting a six-game homestand with a positive result.
All five Pacers starters joined Young in reaching double digits scoring (Bojan Bogdanovic -19, Victor Oladipo – 16, Myles Turner – 12, Darren Collison – 10). Domantas Sabonis and Cory Joseph each chipped in 12 more off the bench.
Indiana will next host Chicago Wednesday evening at 7:00.