× Pacers roll to 115-97 win over Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thaddeus Young led seven Pacers in double figures, scoring 20 points as the Blue and Gold beat the Knicks 115-97 Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana (13-11) snapped a two-game losing skid with the win, starting a six-game homestand with a positive result.

All five Pacers starters joined Young in reaching double digits scoring (Bojan Bogdanovic -19, Victor Oladipo – 16, Myles Turner – 12, Darren Collison – 10). Domantas Sabonis and Cory Joseph each chipped in 12 more off the bench.

Indiana will next host Chicago Wednesday evening at 7:00.