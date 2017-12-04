Miller gets first Big Ten win as Indiana beats Iowa 77-64

Posted 10:10 pm, December 4, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Archie Miller of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts in the second half of a game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Assembly Hall on November 10, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana State defeated Indiana 90-69. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Juwan Morgan recorded a double-double, scoring 15 points while hauling in 10 rebounds as Indiana beat Iowa 77-64 Monday at Assembly Hall.

The result gives coach Archie Miller his first win in Big Ten Conference play.

De’Ron Davis (13), Collin Hartman (13), and Devonte Green (12) joined Morgan scoring in double figures as the Hoosiers put up numbers in spurts. IU notched a 14-0 run in the first half and after an Iowa surge early in the second half, rattled off an 18-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Indiana (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) next plays on the road at Louisville, Saturday December 9 at 2:00 p.m.

