Legendary composer John Williams will conduct Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – John Williams, the man behind some of the most iconic movie scores, is coming to the Circle City next year for a special concert experience.

The legendary composer and conductor will lead the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in a program of some of his most popular film music.

Williams has composed music and served as music director for over 100 films, including “Jurassic Park,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” three “Harry Potter” films and the “Star Wars” franchise.

Williams is donating his time and talent as a gift to the organization. All proceeds from the concert will directly benefit the musicians and artistic endeavors of the hometown orchestra.

“We are so grateful to have the trust and respect of Maestro Williams,” said Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly. “His gracious offer and appearance at our Hilbert Circle Theater home is simply extraordinary.”

The show is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. A presale is available for ISO subscribers and donors ($500 and above) beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

For more information, click here or call the ISO Box Office at 317-639-4300.