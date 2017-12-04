× Kroger recalls purified water for infants after mold due to mold concerns

Purified water sold at Kroger stores across the country, including Indiana, are being recalled over mold concerns.

The FDA issued a consumer alert Monday to reach parents and caregivers who may have bought “Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added 1 GAL (3.78 L),” which is intended for infants.

Testing by Kroger identified the mold as Talaromyces penicillium, according to the FDA. The water is sold in clear containers, but the FDA says the mold may not be visible with the naked eye.

The affected products have sell by dates from April 26, 2018 to Oct. 10 2018. They are labeled with the UPC Code 0 41260 37597 2 and the plant code 51-4140. The labels also state DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.

“Drinking water or other products contaminated with Talaromyces penicillium may affect infants who have HIV or other conditions that cause immune compromise,” said the FDA. “These individuals may become infected and this may lead to serious health consequences.”

If you have purchased this water, the FDA says to return it to the store for a refund. Consult your health care professional if you believe your infant may be affected.