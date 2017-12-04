× Hendricks Regional becomes first Indiana hospital to use cardio implant that connects to Bluetooth

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A new device is giving heart patients new hope. It’s a cardiac monitor that’s connects to your smart phone or tablet.

It’s called the Confirm RX. It’s about the size of a paper clip, but the device has a huge impact. It’s the world’s first insertable cardiac monitor that pairs with Bluetooth technology.

“It’s a loop recorder that can be implanted for a year or up to two years even and it has the Bluetooth capability to where the patient isn’t confined to be within so many feet of the monitoring device,” said Donna Haggard, Hendricks Regional Health Cardiac Cath Lab Director.

Before, patients experiencing cardio arrhythmia or an abnormal heart rate were monitored at home with a device they had to be close to, but if they experienced an increased heart rate or dizzy spells outside of their home, the data wasn’t recorded. So doctors couldn’t get a clear picture of the symptoms in real time. Now, if a patient has an episode, the data goes from their chest to a smart device and to the doctor.

“Getting on her phone right them at home, in the grocery store where ever she’s at and you know answering questions right on her phone right then and it’s being transmitted to the doctor,” Haggard said.

The team at the Hendricks Regional Health Cath lab inserted the first device in Indiana. A 15 minute procedure and the patient goes home the same day.

“He’s able to take the loop recorder device that’s in a carrier and then he injects that underneath the skin. He removes the carrier back out and then he’s kind of able to kind of close the little inch size incision,” Radiographer, Marsha Helton said.

The Confirm RX is a last resort for patients who’ve tried everything but can’t get to the bottom of their heart problems. If patients don’t have a smart device, the hospital will provide them with an iPod.