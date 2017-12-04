× Expect a blast of cold air on Tuesday

After an October-like day will a near-record high, the winds of change will take central Indiana from Fall to Winter. A cold front will bring heavy rain overnight.

Gusty westerly winds will cause temperatures to fall from the 50s Tuesday morning to the 30s by afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 30s with sunshine on Wednesday.

A trough of low pressure will bring a few flurries on Thursday with highs dipping into the 20s.

Another cold front will move across the state and bring a better chance for snow late Friday through Saturday.

We had a near-record high on Monday.

Heavy rain is likely overnight.

Temperatures will fall Tuesday.

We’ll have clouds and flurries on Thursday.

Light snow develops late Friday.

Snow showers are likely Saturday.

Much colder air will be with us for the rest of the week.