Whiting looking for families of 4 fallen Vietnam soldiers

Posted 11:53 am, December 3, 2017, by

WHITING, Ind. — A Vietnam War memorial is getting a face-lift in northwest Indiana, and officials want to reach the families of four soldiers who died in battle.

Whiting hopes to complete the work by Memorial Day. The mayor says the city is looking for anyone who knew David Brown, Ted Hamel, Mike Kurella and Ronald Soucy.

Mayor Joe Stahura says the city wants input from their families about the new design. He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that a glass panel will depict the history of the war. There also will be photos of the soldiers.

