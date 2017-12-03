× Two vehicle crash on the east side leaves one driver critical Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A two vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m., at the intersection of Sherman Drive and East 21st Street.

Police say the driver of a black Cadillac Escalade was heading south on Sherman, when they turned left onto 21st street and crashed into an oncoming jeep.

The impact caused the jeep to flip on its side.

The driver of the jeep had to be extracted, out of the front seat and taken to Eskenazi in critical condition.

Investigators believe the driver of the Escalade could have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

That driver was taken to the hospital for further impairment testing and with complaints of neck pain.