Silver Alert for missing Anderson woman, Joy Margie Hays

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 87-year-old Joy Margie Hays from Anderson, Indiana.

Hays is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 95 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, December 2nd, at 4:00 p.m. in Anderson, driving a Maroon 1999 Buick Park Avenue with Indiana plate RHU755.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department believes she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you see Hays, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.