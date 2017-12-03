× Silver Alert cancelled for Anderson woman

UPDATE 12/3 8:40 a.m.: Authorities have cancelled the Silver Alert for Joy Margie Hays after she was found safe in Lawrenceburg Sunday morning.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 88-year-old Joy Margie Hays from Anderson, Indiana.

Hays is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 95 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, December 2nd, at 4:00 p.m. in Anderson, driving a Maroon 1999 Buick Park Avenue with Indiana plate RHU755.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department believes she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you see Hays, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.