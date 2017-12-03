Local church hosts active shooter training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- An Indianapolis church is gearing up for an active shooting training session that organizers hope will protect people all across the region.

On Monday, the First Bible Apostolic Church will be hosting pastors from around the state as well as from Ohio with the goal of learning what to do if an active shooter decides to target their places of worship.

“We can go back to five years ago this would have never even been thought of to have a seminar like this for a church,” said Ben Smith, an assistant pastor at the church and the event’s organizer.

“I’m looking to get out of it something that we haven’t thought of before,” said Smith, “some type of training that maybe they can give.”

IMPD will be doing the training. Demand for such information has grown across the country since November’s deadly church shooting in Texas.

“We’ve got to be prepared for every situation,” said Smith, “we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Smith is hoping those attend get guidance on everything from securing doors to carrying firearms.

“I want our folks and folks who come to visit here to feel safe, to know there’s something in place and you can come here and worship and you can also be safe while you’re here,” said Smith.

The event is open to the public. You can find more information on the church’s website.